RESTAURANT REVIEW: Foresters Inn ticks all the Sunday lunch boxes

Set in the picturesque surroundings of Darwin Forest Country Park is the outstanding Foresters Bar and Restaurant.

The venue is part of the Pinelodge Holidays site Landal Darwin Forest.

But it is open to guests of the site as well as the general public — and it is well worth a visit to sample the excellent menu and atmosphere.

Foresters has two sides two it — one a relaxed bar with a couple of flat-screen TVs ideal for a drink and a quick bite and the other side is an immaculately set-out restaurant with stylish decor.

From Monday to Friday there is a comprehensive menu — and a packed series of options for the kids.

And on a Sunday there is a fabulous menu packed with choices from the traditional to the modern.

And it is this that whetted our appetites.

Reasonably-priced starters from £4.50 to £6.50 include garlic mushrooms on ciabatta, prawn and crayfish cocktail and soup.

But I opted for the chicken liver, garlic and brandy pate, which was decadent and rich.

Now it is pretty obvious what tops the normal Sunday lunch menu — roast beef and all the trimmings.

I and my dining partner both plumped for this (£13.95) and it certainly hit the spot, complete with giant Yorkshire pudding.

But there was more than enough choice on offer from roast pork loin to chicken fillet in a chasseur sauce and even fish and chips, a pasta, mushroom and peppers dish, pan-fried seabass in a shellfish broth — and even a 12-inch stonebaked pizza.

For those with a sweet tooth the brilliant choices continued with desserts priced £5.50 and below.

I went for the creamed rice with nutmeg and raisins and while presentation was nothing special the flavour was warming and comforting. Yum!

A great range of drinks, full wine menu and brilliantly attentive staff complemented the food to add to the dining experience.

I will certainly be heading back to the Foresters and next time we will walk off the meal in the Derbyshire countryside after.

RATING: 8 out of 10

Foresters Bar and Restaurant,

Darwin Forest, Darley Moor,

DE4 5PL . Tel 01629 736225