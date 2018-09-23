Review: Crazy, Crazy Night in Chesterfield with Kiss tribute band Dressed to Kill

Dressed To Kill took to the stage at Real Time Live in front of an expectant crowd and opened with Creatures Of The Night; for the next hour and 45 minutes the audience was singing and clapping along to all the songs.

The band wore full replicas of the stage costumes and make- up made famous by Kiss and the guitars were replicas of those played by the superstars.

Some of the banter between audience and band was funny including a bit when lead guitarist ‘Ace Frehley’ was upset that he could not use a smoke effect on his guitar because one of his band mates forgot the public liability insurance!

The set majored on the band’s 70s heyday with some of the hits from the 80s thrown in. Highlights of the set included Shout It Out Loud, Deuce, King Of The Night, Time World, God Of Thunder, Lick It Up and 80s smash hit Crazy Crazy Nights. The set ended with the epic Black Diamond.

The enthusiastic fans called for more and Dressed To Kill returned to the stage to play a four-song encore comprising Detroit Rock City, Cold Gin, Strutter and Rock ‘n’ Roll All Nite.

The choice of material was good but inevitably there were some gems left out of the set.

All the members of the band were on form and the overall show was classic Kiss.

A great night was had by all present.