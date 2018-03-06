Review: Teddy is a show of shock and awe

Hard-hitting rock ’n’ roll show Teddy blows to pieces any preconceptions that it’s going to be a fluffy Fifties’ song and dance number in the vein of Dreamboats and Petticoats.

It’s an edgy, uncompromising depiction of teenage rebellion in post-war, bombed-out Britain, with vivid descriptions of violence and the f-word hurtling out of the female lead’s mouth.

This avant-garde show at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate this week pulses with energy as two coiffed Teds in their best threads hit the streets of London on a Saturday night. Their music idol is doing a secret gig but they’ve no money to see him so they go on the rob and there’s deadly consequences....

Molly Chesworth and George Parker as the loved-up pair make a great double act, their chemistry fizzes like a firecracker as they morph into a string of characters from towering thug to preyed-upon pawnbroker.

The high-energy choreography see the pair dance up a storm. They hit the heights by shinning up scaffolding behind which a billboard advertises Spangles sweets, Crown paint, Camp coffee and Brillo pads.

With the action unfolding on just one set throughout, the couple’s fast-paced, detailed dialogue tells the tale. Yet the live soundtrack from the on-stage band is occasionally intrusive and too powerful for the spoken word. Less music would make this a more enjoyable experience as would a couple of hits which the audience recognise.

Dylan Wood heads the band as hearthrob Johnny Valentine, backed by Freya Parks as feisty bassist, Harrison White as guitar whizz and Andrew Gallow as tub-thumper extraordinaire. They gel well, particularly in the vocal harmonisation of Blue Without which is a standout song.

Beat a path to the Pomegranate if you want to catch Teddy. It’s there until Saturday, March 10.