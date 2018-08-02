Rhythm of the Dance celebrates Irish culture

Traditional Irish dance and music combine in a show which is hotfooting it to Derbyshire.

Featuring world champion dancers, a traditional Irish band and three Irish tenors Rhythm of the Dance has wowed audiences all over the world since 1999.

The show started life as a three-week tour in America and has continued to evolve, introducing new elements to breathe fresh air into Irish dance.

You can catch Rhythm of the Dance at Buxton Opera House on August 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £27.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk