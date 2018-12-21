Ring in the New Year with the British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at gala concert in Derbyshire

Celebrate the arrive of the New Year at a gala concert featuring the British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

From opera to the musicals and from classical to fun numbers, there will be selections for everyone to enjoy at Buxton Opera House on December 31.

The soloists will be Louise Crane (mezzo soprano), Andrew Forbes Lane (tenor) and Jeremy Peaker (baritone).

As midnight approaches, the audience will be invited to join in with Auld Lang Syne, Scottish songs and a rousing sing-song to finish.

The concert starts at 9.30pm. Tickets £21-£40. To book, call 01298 72190 or click here https://buxtonoperahouseorg.uk