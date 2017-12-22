Ross Noble is coming to Sheffield City Hall

Ross Noble brings his new tour El Hablador to Sheffield next autumn.
The Geordie comedy legend is back on tour following a stint in the West End playing Young Frankenstein, and fans can expect more of hilarious, often improvised, flights of fancy.
He said: “Expect the unexpected, unless you’ve seen me before, then you know what to expect.
“But I might not do that, then again, I might.
“I expect it will be one of those two options.”
His Sheffield show is on October 20 and tickets are on 0114 2789789 or http://bit.ly/2ytMDxi