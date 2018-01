The Royal Opera’s production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto – a work the composer himself called his ‘best opera’ - will be screened to venues in Derbyshire this month.

The opera will be broadcast live to Chesterfield Cineworld, Northern Light Cinema in Wirksworth, The Ritz in Belper and The George Hotel in Tideswell on Tuesday, January 16, at 7.15pm.

There will be an encore screening at the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield on Sunday, January 21, at 2pm.

For more details, visit www.roh.org.uk