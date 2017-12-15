Sail down Chesterfield Canal with Santa

Take a trip down Chesterfield Canal with Santa before he picks up his sleigh for a busy night taking presents to children around the world. Chesterfield Canal Trust’s tripboats will be busy on the waterway in the run-up to Christmas. Jump aboard the John Varley at Tapton Lock, Chesterfield (near the Tesco roundabout), or board the Madeline at Hollingwood Hub, near Staveley.

There is a present for every child and a mince pie and a drink for every adult.

Trips will be running on December 16, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Tickets are £7 per person. To book, call 01629 533020.