Shine On You Crazy Diamond with The Floyd Effect

Headlining Pink Floyd tribute show The Floyd Effect is returning to Derbyshire on its tenth anniversary tour.

Keyboard player Gordon Reid said: “We’ve performed concerts from Penzance to Newcastle, from Cardigan Bay to Ipswich, and almost everywhere in between, but Buxton Opera House is, for many us, our favourite venue. We love the character and the history of the building, and playing in the auditorium itself is wonderful, so we feel very privileged to be returning.”

The Floyd Effect play in Buxton on Saturday, September 8, where will perform their The Bell And The Moon concert, highlighting tracks from Pink Floyd’s 1994 album The Division Bell.

A section of the concert will include many of everyone’s favourite Floyd tunes, including Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Another Brick In The Wall pt 2 and, the band’s signature performance of the whole of Dark Side Of The Moon.

Guitarist and vocalist John Lovegrove said: ““The Opera House is a wonderful venue steeped in history and it’s capable of hosting our full set-up - lights, lasers, projections, in fact the whole show - so it promises to be a great night.”

Bass player Garry Tyrell, whose company Sandarac Promotions manages The Floyd Effect, said: ““Fans of Pink Floyd know every nuance of their music. They would know instantly if we failed to capture an arrangement, a solo, or even a mood correctly, so we owe it to them to get everything right. It helps that everyone in the band loves the music of Pink Floyd as much as the audience does!”

Tickets are priced from £18.50 to £20. Discounts are available. To buy tickets, call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk