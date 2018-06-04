Silent Witness actor in stage version of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

A stage adaptation of cult-classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest features a cast of performers drawn from biggest television series.

The touring show visits Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from June 7 to 23.

Determined to avoid a term in jail, small time criminal McMurphy opts to spend his sentence in a psychiatric ward. As the reality of his incarceration dawns, he comes up against the authoritarian Nurse Ratched, who is not about to give up on her regime of discipline and order without a fight.

Joel Gillman (Silent Witness) plays Randle P, McMurphy amd Lucy Black returns to the Sheffield stage to play Nurse Ratched after last performing in The York Realist.

Tickets from £15. Call 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk