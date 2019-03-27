Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp turns DJ for 80s night in Chesterfield

Spandau Ballet star and EastEnders actor Martin Kemp will be spinning the discs at an 80s night in Chesterfield.

He will be the special guest at a retro night in The Avenue, Chesterfield, on April 26.

Martin helped Spandau Ballet rack up hit after hit including True and Gold.

His acting credits includes playing shady businessman Steve Owen in EastEnders and Reggie Kray in The Krays film.

The Back to the 80s night at The Avenue starts at 7pm and will feature a set from Atomic and music from DJ Bash.

Advance tickets £20.