Strictly winner Pasha Kovalev brings Hollywood magic to Derbyshire

Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev is bringing his new show to Derbyshire.

Pasha, who won the glitterball trophy in 2014, will be performing The Magic of Hollywood at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on April 10 and 11.

The new show has been created by Pasha and his long-time dance partner Anya Garnis. Jam-packed with glitz and glamour, Pasha will take to the stage with sensational dancers to perform numbers all set to a Hollywood theme. For his shows in Chesterfield, Pasha has invited two dance schools to perform with him on stage. Pupils from Lisa Gail Theatre School, Mansfield, will dance on Tuesday, April 10, and students from Directions Theatre Arts, Chesterfield, will join Pasha on stage on Wednesday, April 11. This touring show follows the huge success of Pasha’s previous tours entitled Life Through Dance, It’s All About You and Let’s Dance The Night Away. Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they took the runners-up slot. In following years Pasha was partnered with celebrities including Kimberley Walsh, Rachel Riley, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood and Chizzy Akudolu.

He won the Strictly trophy four years ago with TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Details: Tickets £27. Call 01246 345222 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk