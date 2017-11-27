Super sleuth heads festive fun at Alfreton’s Wesley Church

Fictional detective heroes Holmes and Watson are all set to tackle their latest case in a comedy caper at an Alfreton church.
But for Sherlock, read Shirley. For the super sleuth wears a skirt, as she and faithful sidekick Dr Watson investigate “The Hound of the Basketballs.”
The daring duo dash to distant Devon to answer a plea for help by Lady Gwendoline Basketball, who fears that her husband’s life is in danger.
The lucky lord has so far survived a series of murder bids, but does an ancient curse – the harrowing howling of a ghostly hound – herald a death in the family?
The drama is part of “A Celebration of Christmas”, a mixture of festive fun and song, to be presented at Alfreton Wesley Church on Wednesday and Thursday December 6 and 7, at 7pm.
The cast of nine ranges from schoolgirls to pensioners.
Producer David Hopkinson said: “We aim to put a seasonal smile on our audience’s faces as Holmes and Watson bid to solve their latest mystery.”
When the church’s first “Celebration” was staged a few years ago, so many people packed into the church for the one-nighter that it was decided to stage the show on two nights on future years.”
Admission will be free, but there will be a charity collection. Over the years thousands of pounds have been raised for worthy causes through the drama group’s efforts. This year’s summer show alone made over £600.
Pictured is Caroline Dellow as Lady Basketball, with sisters Suzi (left) and Abi Hobbs.
For more information about the show, ring David on 01773 833627.
Almost Done!
Registering with Matlock Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.