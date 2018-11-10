The Chicago Blues Brothers head to Derbyshire with a juiced-up jamboree of Motown hits

Award-winners The Chicago Blues Band are on a Motown Mission. They bring a two-hour high energy, all-singing, all-dancing songfest to Buxton Opera House on Thursday, November 22.

The show includes more than 40 smash hits, many of which were featured in the Blues Brothers films, performed live in concert.

It’s a joyous hoot, a musical riot, a juiced-up jamboree of the coolest, funkiest soul, blues and Motown hits performed with style, class and showmanship by a troupe of some of the finest entertainers working in modern musical theatre.

Winners of The National Tribute Music Awards 2016, The Chicago Blue Brothers features Chris Hindle as Joliet ‘Jake’ Blues and Gareth Davey as Elwood Blues fronting a nine-piece band.

The production captures the sound, energy, humour and characters that propelled John Landis’ classic 1980 film to worldwide fame. The Blues Brothers starred John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Carrie Fisher, and the late and hugely inspirational Aretha Franklin, all helped this film achieve worldwide cult status. Tickets for The Chicago Blues Brothers - Motown Mission are priced at £25; discounts available. Call 01298 72190 or click here