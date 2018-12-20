The Patriot Girls bring hits from West End musicals to Pesto restaurant near Alfreton

Renowned West End trio The Patriot Girls are set to appear this New Year’s Eve in an exclusive performance in Derbyshire.

The singers, whose past events include a concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Leeds Castle in front of an audience of around 15,000 and the D-day 70th anniversary commemorative concert in 2014 with a crowd of 10,000, are looking forward to performing in a cosy setting.

They are lined up to sing in Pesto at the Peacock, in Oakerthorpe, near Alfreton.

Singer Jo Gibb said: “Events like this are fantastic as we really get to engage with the audience and it makes the event a much more personal experience.”

All three singers within the group have played lead roles on the West End including Fantine in Les Miserables, Sandy in Grease and Roxie Hart in Chicago and they will be bringing some of this West End magic to their performance on the night.

Jo said: “We’ll be singing a range of songs on the night from iconic musicals like Mamma Mia and Les Miserables through to boogie-woogie favourites from the Andrews Sisters. We will get in some Abba hits so we can have a good boogie on the night.”

The setlist for the trio, who have performed at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, will include classic hits such as All that jazz, Candyman, I Dreamed A Dream and many more.

Tickets for the New Year’s event at Pesto cost £65 including an Italian dinner and your table for the evening. Tickets are limited so booking is essential; call 01455 822 394. For more information, click here

