The Phil Beer Band rolls out folk tunes at Matlock Town Football Club

The Phil Beer Band bring their unique blend of folk and roll to Matlock Town Football Club on March 15. The tunes are trawled from the leader’s treasure trove of traditional tunes and American country rock. Music fans can expect a lively cocktail of folk, rock, country and blues performed by Gareth Turner, Steve Crickett, Greg McDonald, Olivia Dunn and of course, Phil Beer.

The band evolved organically in the Nineties at Maisemore in Gloucestershire. It was a loose federation consisting of Phil Beer (Show of Hands) Nick Quarmby and Steve Crickett and melodeon player Gareth Turner.

The group started playing events and ceilidhs and over a long period of time evolved into a folk ‘n’ roll band with country rock overtones.

Tickets for the gig at Matlock Town Football Club cost £20. To book click here.