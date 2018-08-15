The Red Lion, Bakewell serves up proper pub grub you have to try

It’s been a long day trekking around the Peaks and we’re in no mood for something avant garde and piffly.

Proper belly busting pub grub and lashings of it is the mildly gluttonous order of the day.

Inspecting the dining room at this 17th Century coaching inn things are looking promising as there appears to be a welcoming hearth, a bevy of nicely-oiled but friendly fellow pub-goers clutching rucksacks and an alluring oily potatoey waft emanating from the back rooms.

First to the beer and some Peak Ales on tap capture our immediate attention and we’re soon wiping the delectable honey residue from our lips with a satisfied groan and scanning through the menu.

Prices are very reasonable even to the most frugal of diners and on offer is everything from hot and cold sandwiches; a children’s menu; a plethora a pub mains including Derbyshire Oatcakes; a pub ploughmans; jacket potatoes; various specials; side orders and a puddings menu featuring locally-sourced Bakewell pudding. I plump for a hot roast beef cob consisting of slices of beef from a home roasted joint served with salad & French dressing, a portion of Red Lion chips and gravy.

It arrives quickly and there’s no skimping on the beef - my cob is bursting with sumptuous melt in the mouth slices while the thickness of my crispy perfectly cooked chips is causing some marvelling and exclamation at our contented table.

My dining partner’s hot roast pork cob is equally laden and we’re patting ourselves on the back with our choice of eatery and wondering why we have not been before.

By the time I finish my £6.95 treat I am stuffed to the brim and while the puddings appear delicious even after a mammoth day out I still couldn’t force down afters.

If you’re after a good feed then this is the place to go.

And the quality for an unpretentious dining pub is at the upper end. We’re sure to be back - but next time we will have to tackle an even longer trek to create space for our evening fare!