Arts workshops to be staged in Derby by Furthest From The Sea

Furthest From The Sea Music, Comedy and Arts CIC is holding a series of free evening workshops and seminars this August at The Orange Tree, Derby.

The first takes place on Wednesday, August 8, and is called Using Social Media Successfully. This will be an informal open discussion about the importance of social media, branding yourself as an artist and how to promote yourself successfully online, featuring representatives from Derby Book Festival and Small Print Company.

It will be followed on Wednesday, August 15, by We Are What We Overcome – Edinburgh Fringe Preview.

You can see a scratch performance of We Are What We Overcome by Furthest From The Sea creative director Matt McGuinness, followed by an informal Q and A about Matt’s experiences taking a show to Edinburgh Fringe for the first time.

Finally, on Wednesday, August 22, the topic is Approaching A Publisher.

Come along to a round table open discussion about publishers and publishing, chaired by Alex Davis (Edge-Lit, QUAD, Derby).

All events are free to attend and run from 7.30pm to 10pm at The Orange Tree, George Street, Derby. At each event there will be an opportunity to network with members of the team and other creative individuals and organisations in the area.

These events are presented as part of the Furthest From The Sea Festival and supported by Arts Council England, FFTS Events, Cathedral Quarter, Derby, The University of Derby and Derby City Council.

For more information check out www.furthestfromthesea.co.uk