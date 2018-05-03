Award-winning comedy comes to Belper venue as part of festival

Nell Gwynn is being staged by Belper’s Captive Audience Theatre Company as part of Belper Arts Festival.

You can see this adaptation of Jessica Swale’s award-winning West End hit comedy at Strutts Community Centre in Belper on May 17-19.

When the loud, sassy and extravagant orange seller from the perilous streets of 1660s London falls for the star of John Dryden’s latest play, she launches a missile into the King’s Company Theatre and with it, the establishment itself – transforming herself from a life of poverty into one of the most mysterious and enchanting figures in English history.

Brought to life by director Larry Waller’s electric cast, with an fabulous musical score by composer Nigel Hess, audiences are promised an exhilarating evening of comedy delight, wonder, music and above all - a ‘celebration’, says Waller,

of an woman whose chutzpah sent shockwaves through the Royal Courts of England.

“At a time when women had to fight for their place in society, this production pays tribute to the spirit of a woman who became an actor in a man’s world, and unwittingly; a trailblazer for women’s rights, taking her own rightful place in history.

“This show is not a history lesson, but pure entertainment with the colour and extravagance of the period, enhanced by theatrical as well as musical performances of a talented local cast led by Megan Gibson as Nell Gwynn. We expect people

to leave feeling cheered, entertained and humming to a lively musical score. I can assure audiences that all stops are being pulled to make this a special, in-the-round performance, from the costume to the set design.”

It’s is the second year running Waller has been given the reigns to the showcase theatre event following on from the success of the First World War drama Hamp in 2017.

Arts festival organiser George Gunby said audiences were in ‘safe hands’ if they book their seats early: “Having worked with Larry for a number of years, I know how hard his cast are working to make this the best theatre production of its kind.

“Belper is so lucky to be blessed with a rich theatre heritage and this show benefits from an experienced and capable cast led by a director who takes his trade extremely seriously.”

There will be a 2.30pm Saturday matinee, in addition to the evening performances. Audiences will benefit from new and improved seating. Doors open at 7pm with the evening shows starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for concessions including under 18s and over 65. There is a fully licensed bar available.

Nell Gwynn is not suitable for those aged 13 or under

Buy your tickets online from www.belperartsfestival.org or purchase from the Oxfam Books and Music on King Street, Belper.