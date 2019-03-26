Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Noel James brings the mirth to Chesterfield

Surreal word play and unhinged hilarity are in store when Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Noel James headlines the Spotlight Comedy Club show in Chesterfield.

Noel, who performed in last year’s TV talent show and narrowly missed out on reaching the final, has also appeared on The Stand Up Show, Frank Skinner’s Packing Them In and the Golden Rose of Montreux nominated Glamocs.

He will be performing at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on March 28.

Alex Hylton, named as one of Huffington Post’s Top 10 Must-See New Acts, and Matt Hollins, former winner of the Leicester Mercury comedian of the year award, are the support acts.

Tickets Entry £13.70, 11.70 and £8.70 (student). Call 01246 345222 or book online click here