Dance fans are in for a treat next month at Pomegranate

Kristina Rihanoff and Christopher Maloney are to team up in a new smash hit dance show that promises to transport audiences on a musical journey through time.

Dance To The Music is coming to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on February 10.

The pair became close pals during their time in Celebrity Big Brother and now they are to appear together in a nationwide tour of glittering stage show Dance To The Music.

The new production will showcase every genre of dance, from the roaring twenties to the present day, with plenty of sequins and surprises along the way.

The production is the creation of professional dancer and choreographer Kristina, who spent eight years on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Kristina, who became a parent with partner Ben Cohen in 2016, said: “Dance To The Music is a totally new show with some breath-taking dance routines that I hope the audience will love.

“Chris and I have kept in touch ever since we left the Big Brother house and I’m really excited about working with him. As every fan of The X Factor will know, Chris has got a fantastic singing voice, and I’m very lucky to be joined by him.

“It’s a dance production like no other because it includes everything from tap and the Charleston, right through to modern latin and ballroom. There’s even break-dancing and hip-hop!”

In addition to Christopher’s vocals, Kristina will once again be paired with her former professional dance partner Robin Windsor, who himself starred on Strictly for four years. Also gracing the stage will be Oksana Platero, who partnered Judge Rinder on Series 14 of the BBC show, becoming famous for her jaw-dropping lifts. Oksana’s husband Jonathan is also in the cast, as is top singer-songwriter Beth Sherburn.

The show starts at 7.30pm. For ticket details, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.