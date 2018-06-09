Detectives wanted for show at Guildhall Theatre

Put your detective skills to the test in the show Whodunnit?!

Big Adventure Theatre Company’s show is at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from July 4-7.

It puts the audience at the heart of the action. In every performance of this brand new musical murder mystery, five lucky audience members will get the chance to get on stage and work alongside the show’s detective to try and solve the mystery.

At the end of the show the whole audience will get to vote on who they think the culprit is. This is a one of a kind theatrical experience and tickets are available for £13.25, with concession prices from £11.25. For the chance to appear as one of the ‘detectives’ email bigadventurestheatre@hotmail.com

Call the box office for tickets on 01332 255800 or go to the website at www.derbylive.co.uk