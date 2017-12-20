Dynamic duo to take centre stage at Derby Theatre in the spring

Derby Theatre’s big production for the spring will be TWO, Jim Cartwright’s comic two-hander.

Running from March 2-24, TWO is about a bickering husband and wife, and the dozen regulars who pass through their pub in an evening, all played by two actors.

As a range of colourful characters pull up a stool, the rich tapestry of their interconnecting lives is revealed.

Multi-award winning playwright Jim Cartwright has written extensively for stage, television and radio, and amongst many fantastic press quotes describing TWO, The Times described its writing as “brilliantly, surrealistically and comically poetic”.

Starring in TWO will be Sean McKenzie and Jo Mousley. Sean, who lives in Derbyshire, has a wealth of theatre and TV credits to his name including, most recently, the National Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time in the West End; the UK, Ireland and South Africa tour of the multi award-winning War Horse; The Magistrate starring John Lithgow for the National Theatre; and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and the world premiere of Goth Weekend for the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough.

For TV, Sean has appeared in Emmerdale, David Walliams’s Billionaire Boy, Downton Abbey and Shameless, to name but a few.

Jo also has a fine range of credits to her name including Brassed Off and Horrible Histories Horrible Christmas for Derby Theatre, The Twits for Leicester Curve, The Full Monty (No. 1 Tour) for David Pugh Ltd; Corrie! (No. 1 Tour) for Phil McIntyre; Blood and Chocolate for York Theatre Royal and Slung Low, and for TV: Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 593939.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Vetta