Hat-trick of plays in Chesterfield this summer

Gaslight, Relatively Speaking and Jamaica Inn will be staged in a summer play season in Chesterfield.

The Pomegranate Theatre will welcome back Paul Taylor-Mills and company to present the three offerings. The run launches with Patrick Hamilton’s suspense-filled thriller Gaslight. A wife who is home alone every evening finds objects disappearing and hears mystery foosteps....is she losing her mind? Gaslight runs from August 14 to 19.

Alan Ayckbourn’s creation Relatively Speaking is a comedy of misunderstanding involving two couples, one young and co-habiting and the other, married and fraught. Catch this fun-packed play from August 22-25.

An adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s chilling story Jamaica Inn rounds off the season, running from August 28 to September 1. A niece is sent to live with her estranged aunt and uncle on a bleak moor in Cornwall where she discovers mysterious goings-on in the dead of night.

Tickets are priced £20.50, £19.50 (concessions) and £17.50 (child). Call 01246 345222.