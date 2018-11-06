Horne stars as Rain Man hits the stage in Derby

Come and see Mathew Horne and Ed Speleers starring in Rain Man at Derby Theatre from November 12-17.

This is the Classic Screen To Stage Theatre Company’s premiere production of the play, written by Dan Gordon.

Inspired by the Oscar-winning film made famous by Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, here you will see Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey, The Catherine Tate Show) starring as Raymond and Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey)

as his brother, Charlie.

When self-centred salesman Charlie Babbitt discovers that his long-lost brother Raymond, an autistic savant with a genius for numbers, has inherited the family fortune, he sets out to get ‘his half’.

Charlie ‘borrows’ Raymond from the institution where he has spent most of his life and the two brothers embark on a trip across America where Charlie soon discovers that Raymond is worth more than he could have ever imagined...

Tickets for Rain Man are from £15, with £2 off for under 19s (excluding band E). For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Robert Day