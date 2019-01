The latest Funhouse comedy night takes place at The Blessington Carriage, Derby, on January 14.

The longrunning Funhouse Comedy Club night returns for 2019 with a bumper bill of talented stand-up performers.

Appearing will be headliner Jack Barry, plus Ali Woods, Rob Oldham, Milo Edwards, Adam Beardsmore, Nathan Eagle, Jim Bayes and compere Spiky Mike.

For more, see https://funhousecomedy.co.uk