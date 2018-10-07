Magical time is in store when Morgan and West return to Derby Theatre

The time-travelling magicians Morgan & West are back on the road with their brand new magic show for kids (and of course any childish grown-ups who happen to be there).

They can be seen at Derby Theatre on October 31 with performances starting at 11.30am and 2pm.

Bigger, better, and containing even more magic than before, More Magic For Kids! sees the magic duo amazing everyone and anyone of almost any age (five and plus), from any time period (anyone else born in 1865 very welcome), and indeed any level of maturity (or should we say, immaturity?).

The result is a show that is loved by both adults and children alike and will keep you gasping, laughing, and applauding from beginning to end – the perfect family day out.

Morgan & West have been performing their unique magic shows across the UK and around the world, including sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Perth Fringe world, Adelaide Fringe where they were nominated for Best Family Show, and Buxton Fringe where they were awarded Best Comedy Show. They have also appeared on The Next Great Magician (ITV), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (ITV), and The Slammer (CBBC).

Their last performance at Derby Theatre was a sell-out so early booking is advised.

Tickets are £12/£10 concessions and can be booked by calling the box office on 01332 593939, online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk or at the box office.