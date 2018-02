An Evening With Pam Ayres can be seen at Derby Theatre on Sunday, February 18, from 5pm.

Pam has been making the nation laugh for more than 40 years, on TV, radio and stage.

Funny and warm, her charming understated manner belies a rare comic precision. She revels in the absurdities of everyday life and her unforgettable turn of phrase has made her a national treasure.

Tickets to see her in action are £23.50 and can be obtained from the box office on 01332 593939.

Photo by Trevor Leighton