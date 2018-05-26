Robin Hood steps out at Kedleston Hall for family performance

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be appearing at Kedleston Hall near Derby on Friday, June 22, with the production of Robin Hood And His Mery Men.

Chapterhouse is delighted to be bringing a family-friendly production to Kedleston Hall, a venue that predates the heroic outlaw himself. The seat of the Curzon family since 1297, Kedleston Hall is more than just a beautiful country house – its gardens have remained mostly unaltered from Robert Adams’ designs over 200 years ago and are the perfect place to enjoy an evening of theatre beneath the stars.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is now in its 19th year of touring open-air theatre to stunning country houses, castles and heritage sites across the UK and Ireland. From the first year of performances at 30 venues with Romeo and Juliet in 2000, Chapterhouse now visits over 180 venues every year, and has become a greatly anticipated addition to thousands of theatre-goers’ calendars.

The production starts at 7.30pm. Gates open for this outdoors production at 6pm. For tickets, call the box office on 0344 2491895 or go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.