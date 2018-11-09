Star of stage and screen Sir Ian McKellen to bring show to Buxton next year

One of the greatest stage and screen actors of our time will be performing at Buxton Opera House next year.

Ian McKellen On Stage is a show touring the country next year and can be seen at Buxton Opera House on Friday, May 31.

Sir Ian has enjoyed an illustrious career, taking in everything from Shakespeare on stage to Tolkien on the big screen, and much more besides.

He explained: “I’m celebrating my 80th birthday by touring a new solo show to theatres I know well and a few that I don’t. The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with me on stage. In-between there will be anecdotes and acting. I open at my local arts centre in January and end up by August in Orkney.

“Live theatre has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience. Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I’ve always enjoyed repaying that debt by touring up and down the country myself, with the RSC, the National Theatre, Prospect Theatre, the Actors’ Company, as well as with commercial productions.

“Most of the theatres I’m currently visiting with my new solo show are well-known to me, as actor and audience. This, though, is my first time onstage in Buxton, a happy opportunity to support Learning and Engagement and Young Company productions at the Opera House. See you there, I hope!”

The show will start at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £30-£50. Discounts are not available.

Tickets are now on sale to Matcham members and then go on general release on Monday, November 12, at 10am. To buy tickets contact Buxton Opera House box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Photo credit: Lucy Cook