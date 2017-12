Highly acclaimed, uplifting stand-up comedian and broadcaster Stephen K Amos is back from his world tour and is hitting the road with his brand new UK tour Bread and Circuses.

His main aim is to cheer us up, for a moment, and try to help us forget what a mess the world finds itself in right now.

He will be treading the boards at the Guildhall Theatre in Derby on January 17.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.

Photo credit: James Penlidis Photography