Suspense-filled thriller Gaslight shines in Chesterfield

A spooky thriller has launched the Summer Play Season in Chesterfield.

Gaslight, by Patrick Hamilton, focuses on a wife who fears she is looking her mind when familiar objects go missing, she hears mysterious footsteps and the lights start flickering.

Gaslight at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from August 14 to 18.

The surprise arrival of a retired detective leads to a shocking discovery that will shake her respectable Victorian marriage to the core.

Catch the outcome at the Pomegranate Theatre tonight (Friday, August 17) and tomorrow (Saturday).

The season includes Alan Ayckbourn's comedy Relatively Speaking (August 21-25) and Daphne du Maurier's Jamaica Inn (August 28-September 1).

Tickets £20.50, £19.50 (concessions), £17.50 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk