Tale of two couples is latest production from Marde Hen in Belper

Marde Hen Productions will be performing their latest show, Donor, from November 8-10, at Belper’s Strutts Centre.

Directed By Richard Platt and written by Stephen Lee Rees, Donor focuses on two couples, Mike and Elaine, and Bex and Jess, who both want to start a family.

Mike and Elaine are looking to cement their relationship but are having trouble conceiving however, when Elaine becomes pregnant with donated sperm the strength of their relationship is not as solid as it seemed. Lesbian couple Bex and Jess take advantage of their friend Liam, who wants to be more than just a Ddnor to help them achieve parenthood.

This play will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions and explores their lives and the lives of the donor.

Performances at the Derby Road-based venue take place nightl from 7.30pm and there is also a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, November 10.

Tickets are £10, concessions £8.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/mardehenproductions

Marde Hen Productions is a theatre company formed in 2012 by a group of enthusiastic people with the sole purpose of producing exciting and innovative theatre by new writers. They are always looking for new play submissions, actors, and crew to create memorable theatre in the UK.