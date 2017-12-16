THEATRE REVIEW: Sparkling production of Peter Pan hits the heights at Derby Theatre this Christmas

Well, it looks like they’ve done it again.

The talented creative team at Derby Theatre has come up with another festive winner.

Peter Pan follows in the illustrious footsteps of past Christmas family shows at the venue such as Alice In Wonderland, A Christmas Carol and Cinderella in delivering exactly what you would want from a production at this time of year: humour, action, pathos, good songs and a warm glow at the end of the night.

Directed once again by Sarah Brigham, this adaptation of the JM Barrie classic by the award-winning Mike Kenny has at its heart an octet of highly talented and extremely versatile actor/musicians, headed by Jack Brett in the title role.

All play of them instruments (more than one in most cases), act (the majority play two or three roles), dance, sing: there really seems no end to their collective talents.

The story of Peter Pan is very familiar but Mike Kenny has retained its freshness in this adaptation. The addition of catchy songs by regular Derby Theatre collaborator Ivan Stott proves to be a big bonus and the cast perform them all with real aplomb.

Jack Brett has a winning stage presence as ‘the boy who never grew up’ and displays all the charisma and playfulness of the character, whether standing on the ground or flying through the air. He also doesn’t shy away from showing the rather selfish and petulant sides of the character.

Joining him on this awfully big adventure is Sally Ann Staunton, who also shines in her role as Wendy, and hats off too for the returning Esme Sears, who has the tricky role of Tinkerbell. She cleverly delineates the many sides of the character, without actually having any lines of dialogue (although she does display a fine singing voice at various points).

As ever for the Derby Theatre Christmas show, direction (Sarah Brigham), set design (Neil Irish), costumes (Tim Heywood) and lighting (Emma Jones) are very fine indeed, with all involved combining for another successful show for all the family that is right out of the top drawer.

Peter Pan is running at Derby Theatre until January 6. For tickets, see www.derbytheatre.co.uk or you can call the box office on 01332 593939 and if you like this show, then don’t miss next Christmas’s offering, Hansel And Gretel, with tickets for that production already available too.

Photos by Robert Day