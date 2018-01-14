VIDEO: Strictly's Brendan Cole brings live show to Derbyshire

Strictly Come Dancing's charismatic Brendan Cole brings his smash-hit live show to Derbyshire this month.

Brendan will take centre stage in the production entitled All Night Long which tours to Buxton Opera House on January 25.

Created and hosted by Brendan himself, the show takes audiences on a journey through dance, music, comedy, passion, intimacy and all things ballroom.

He is joined by a cast of championship dancers and a 13-piece band and singers; whipping up an extravagant mix of Latin fever and ballroom magic.

Featuring all your Strictly favourites, from tantalising tango to powerful paso doble, elegant foxtrot to breath-taking waltz - and with a few surprises in store - this is no ordinary dance show.

Brendan is one of just two of the professional dancers on ever popular TV show Strictly Come Dancing to have competed in each series. He danced the first show of the first series and won the first glitterball trophy!

Having this year been paired with Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, previous partners have included Natasha Kaplinsky; Kelly Brook; Lisa Snowdon; Jo Wood; Victoria Pendleton, Sunetra Sarker; Kirsty Gallacher; Sophie Ellis-Bextor; and pop star Anastacia.

All Night Long brings you high energy dynamite dance together with live music, stunning special effects and Brendan’s own dazzling choreography performed to the songs of great music legends and exciting contemporary artists, to make for an unforgettable night.

Tickets £33-39. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

