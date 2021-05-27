The Peak District offers some stunning places to explore

10 of the best walking trails around the beautiful Peak District to try this bank holiday weekend

We’re blessed to live with some amazing countryside all around us and with the weekend weather set fair, here are so great places to explore that are right on our doorstep...

By Kyle Wilson
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 5:28 pm
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 10:42 am

We’ve put togather a list of some of the most beautiful walks in and around the Peak District. Please enjoy these walks responsibly.

1. Bamford Edge.

Bamford to Edale is an 18.5 kilometre point-to-point trail - another route perfect for a day out on the bike.

Photo: Google

2. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower looks stunning all year round

Photo: Tim Hill from Pixabay

3. Longshaw Estate

Longshaw Estate boasts over 1,500 acres of moorlands, woods and dramatic views over the Derwent Valley

Photo: Submitted

4. Cave Dale.

Cave Dale is one of the most popular trails among hikers because of it's beautiful views.

Photo: Google

