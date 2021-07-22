Ashover Car & Bike Show pulls in record number of visitors to see 1,000 vehicles

More than 1,200 visitors flocked to Rectory Fields on Sunday to see over 1,000 vintage and classic cars and motorcycles with the number of vehicles on show also setting a record.

The tenth annual Ashover Car & Bike Show raised more than £15,000 for charities and was held on the hottest day in the event’s history.

Chesterfield Matlock and Chesterfield Scarsdale Rotary Clubs ran the event which Peter Beardsley of the organising committee said was a great success.

Prizes for the best car and best bike were presented by the president of Matlock Rotary, Tom Moloney. The winning car was a 1966 5.2 litre Chevrolet Sting-Ray, owned by Corrin Mellor. The best bike was a 1947 350cc Velocette Racing motorbike, owned by Mark Bellamy.

1. Pink perfection Classic American motors parked up alongside British-made cars at the show. Photo: Submitted

2. Scooting around Visitors had plenty to look at among the 1,000+ old bikes and cars on show in the Rectory Fields. Photo: Submitted

3. Best bike Mark Bellamy's 1947 350cc Velocette Racing motorbike won the best bike award. Photo: Submitted

4. Top down An open-top sports car was the perfect way to travel to the show on a sweltering hot day. Photo: Submitted