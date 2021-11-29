Orvis UK is hosting its Annual Flies and Pies event at its store on King Street, Bakewell, on December 3, 2021.

Orvis UK which sells fishing gear, outdoor clothing and pet accessories is hosting its Annual Flies and Pies event on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 4pm.

The store on King Street will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation and Royal British Legion.

Local businesses are supporting a silent auction by donating prizes including guided days fishing, day tickets on local waters and hampers.

There will also be a raffle to win a Helios 3 fly rod or a £450 gift card - these raffle tickets will be sold at £5 each and the winner will be drawn live on Facebook.

Guest fly-tyers during the evening will be Philip White, author and ex-river keeper on some of England’s finest game rivers including the Derbyshire Wye and the Hampshire Avon.

Deb Leonard Tropic will sell her award winning skincare products, Cake Corner will serve up sweet treats to taste and buy and Jayne Rawlinson will offer her Colour Match Consultancy service.

The Flies & Pies shopping evening is an annual event that Orvis UK have hosted for local fishing clubs for the past seven years.

Its Bakewell store offers an extensive range of more than 500 different flies.

Orvis UK has 18 retail stores and one outlet store in the United Kingdom.