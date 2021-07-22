Best Derbyshire family days out: 19 unusual things to do with the kids over the summer holidays

We’ve taken the legwork out of having to scout around looking for things to keep your family entertained.
Hopefully, our 20 places to go guide will offer you a few locations that may be missing from your radar.
1. Speedwell Cavern, Castleton
Enter the mouth of a cave and climb down 105 steps to a boat for an underground canal ride through the workings of an old lead mine. Go to www.speedwellcavern.co.uk
Photo: Submitted
2. StarDisc, Wirksworth
This magnet for star-spotters is a circular chart that mirrors the northern hemisphere's night sky. The surface is inscribed with the constellations and their names. The StarDisc is free to visit and open 24 hours every day of the year. See further information online at www.stardisc.org
Photo: Paul Robinson
3. Solomon's Temple, Buxton
This folly is a distinctive landmark above Buxton and sits on top of a Bronze Age burial chamber. This temple was erected in the Victorian era, replacing the ruins of a tower built by a farmer called Solomon Mycock.
Photo: Shutterstock/Anna Phillips
4. Winnats Pass, Peak District
If you believe in ghost stories head to Winnats Pass on a windy day and you may hear the voices of star-crossed lovers. Alan and Clara eloped in 1758, planning to marry at Peak Forest Chapel. But on the way the sweethearts were robbed and murdered by miners who thought they were wealthy and their bodies lay undiscovered in a mine shaft for ten years. Some stay that Alan and Clara still haunt Winnats Pass.
Photo: Google