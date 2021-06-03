Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, June 4) for the competitive test of strength at the showpiece arena on February 26.

The 2022 World’s Strongest Man Qualifying Tour will bring the biggest and best strongmen in the British Isles to Sheffield.

Not only are these giants battling it out for the biggest prize in British strongman, the top three finishers are also awarded a money-can’t-buy prize, a golden ticket to the World's Strongest Man finals.

Adam Bishop, winner of the 2020 Britain's Strongest Man title.

The previously rescheduled 2021 tour is still to take place at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday, October 23, and will feature the winner of the 2020 Britain’s Strongest Man, Adam Bishop along with runner-up Tom Stoltman and third placed Luke "The Highland Oak" Stoltman among the competitors.