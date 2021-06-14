Budding Derbyshire scriptwriters can win film shoot at stately home

Sarah McLeod, chief executive to Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, with film-maker and director James Lockey and script-reader and screenwriter Paul Hutchinson (right).

Paul Hutchinson, of Chesterfield, is among the judges of the new Wentworth Woodhouse Screenwriting Award, the winner of which will get the opportunity to turn their script into a short film shot at a stately home.

Wentworth Woodhouse stately home in Rotherham has been the location for Oscar-winning films including Darkest Hour and acclaimed TV dramas such as Victoria and Gentleman Jack.

New and aspiring songwriters are now invited to send in their entries for a chance to win this golden opportunity.

Scripts of up to five pages, telling a unique storyline from beginning to end, are being sought. They can be from any genre - rom-coms to thrillers - but the storyline must be inspired by some of the diverse range of locations at Wentworth Woodhouse.

Paul, an experienced script-reader and screenwriter whose high-profile clients include a New York Times best-seller and an Academy Nicholl winner, will edit the winning script with its author. Filming will take place in late autumn.

“This exciting new competition at Wentworth Woodhouse is an exceptional opportunity for any aspiring screenwriter,” commented Paul.

The film will be produced by South Yorkshire film-maker and director James Lockey and will debut as part of a major event at the mansion in March 2022.

Entrants are charged a nominal £5 entry fee per screenplay, to cover administration costs.

Entries at www.wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/wwsa close on July 31 and the winner will be announced on August 31.