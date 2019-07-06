Buxton Military Tattoo marches into town

Music and marching combine in Buxton Military Tattoo which takes over the town’s iconic Devonshire Dome today (Saturday, July 6).

There will be two performances of the show, at 2pm and 7pm, which features The Band of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers with The Band of The Mercian Regiment, The Band of Nottinghamshire Royal Engineers and the Yorkshire Volunteers Band and Corps of Drums.

The Pipes and Drums of RAF Waddington are returning to the Dome after several years and organisers will be welcoming the internationally known Emerald Isle Dance Team from Dublin.

The show builds up to a spectacular massed bands finale including the emotive Sunset ceremony and also Lone Piper.

Proceeds will go to ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, which gives a lifetime of support to soldiers and veterans from the British Army and their immediate families, when they are in need.

The charity makes grants to individuals through their regiments and corps and supports a wide range of specialist charities that sustain the British Army ‘family’,

Chris Thornton, Buxton Military Tattoo’s event manager, said: “I am delighted that the Tattoo has grown and developed over the last ten years with the public’s support. I am proud that once again we will have a fabulous Tattoo showcasing the marvellous military bands that the UK can be so proud of. I am also delighted that we have managed to contribute over £90,000 to the Army’s national charity.”

Matinee tickets for adults are priced at £19 and for under 16s are priced at £14. Evening tickets for adults cost £20 and for under 16s cost £15. Tickets are on sale now from 01298 27190.

More details are available on the website www.buxtontattoo.org.uk or call the Buxton Military Tattoo office on 01298 25568.

READ THIS: Win tickets to Chatsworth Country Fair.





