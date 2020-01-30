Calling all writers - learn how to improve your skills at QUAD Derby

Fancy writing and publishing a novel? Find out all you need to know at QUAD Derby as part of its year-round programme of writing activity.

On Saturday, February 1, tutor Charlotte Baker will be running a one-day workshop looking at Free Writing. This writing technique is designed to get your creativity flowing, break through writers’ block and help you to develop fresh ideas for your stories as a way to improve your fiction. The workshop runs from 10am to 4pm and the cost is £30 or £25 concessions.

A new course, Writing A Novel, will be tutored by lecturer and author Helen Cooper. This eight-week course will look at planning and plotting, characterization, building suspense, dialogue, editing and much more. This course will be ideal for anyone who made that New Year’s resolution to get their book written, or writers who have struggled to get their past novels finished. The course runs on Wednesdays, starting February 19 from 6.30pm to 9pm, and the cost is £115 or £105 for concessions.

Also new to the QUAD programme is the Self-Publishing for Beginners course which will be led by tutor and successful self-published author Dawn Brookes. This eight-week course will cover key aspects of self-publishing including marketing, cover design, publishing e-books and book formatting. The course runs on Thursdays, starting February 20 from 6.30pm to 9pm, and costs £115 or £105 for concessions.

For more information or to book tickets for films workshops or workshops, call 01332 290606 or go to www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/get-creative