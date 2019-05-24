Celebrate all that's great about Derbyshire at Cromford Mills

Visit Cromford Mills this Sunday and bank holiday Monday to celebrate all that's great about Derbyshire.

Traditions such as well dressings, music and dancing will be honoured and Derbyshire Angling Fair will offer fly fishing demonstations and lots of activities to take part in.

Stan the Story Van will run creative workshops for childre on Sunday at 11.30am and 1.30pm and Chesterfield Garland Dances will be entertaining the

crowds on Sunday.

Parrots and owls will be in attendance, courtesy of Woodie's Wings.

Don't miss the Medley Exhibition in the Gothic Warehouse on Saturday and Sunday, showcasing the work of local artists.

All the events run from 10am to 4pm.

During your visit you can also meet Sir Richard Arkwright in his first mill, immerse yourself in history with a guided tour, dress up like a Georgian and take a narrow boat ride.

For further details, visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk or call 01629 823256.

