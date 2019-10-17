Chance for kids to meet Santa on Steeple Grange Light Railway

Youngsters will be delighted to hear that Santa Claus will again be interrupting his busy schedule this Christmas to visit the Steeple Grange Light Railway, near Wirksworth, as part of the festive celebrations.

The popular railway has welcomed the great man for several years now, and he will be back over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15 from 11 am to 4 pm.

However, his visits have become so popular that a booking system has been introduced this year. Seats are still available for most times during the day, but families are urged to go to the railway’s website or Facebook page to avoid disappointment.

As usual, Santa will be accompanied by Mrs Claus and, if the weather is good, the Elf Train will be running too. Every child will get the chance to meet Santa in his grotto to receive a present, while back in the engine house, mince pies, biscuits and hot and cold drinks will be served.