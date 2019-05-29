Roll up, roll up, for Circus Sallai.

Circus Sallai brings acrobats, aerial performers and magicians to Bakewell Showground

Acrobats, aerial performers, cowgirl, jugglers, magicians, clowns and many more performers will be displaying their circus skills in Bakewell.

Circus Sallai is at Bakewell Showground from today (Wednesday, June 29) until Sunday, June 2. To book online, go to https://www.ticketline.co.uk/circus-sallai#bio

Circus Sallai performers put on an eye-catching and colourful show.
High adventure with the aerial acrobats of Circus Sallai.
Magical show is lined up for all the family.
Balance is put to the test in this act.
