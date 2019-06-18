Derbyshire TV antiques expert needs YOUR help to set a new world record

Derbyshire auctioneer and television antiques expert James Lewis has made an urgent appeal for help in his bid to set a new world record - whilst raising money for wildlife charities

Mr Lewis, who is the founder and director of Bamfords Auctioneers, will attempt to set a new world record with a solo auction of lots lasting a staggering 25 hours.

His marathon charity auction is set to take place on the year's longest day, Friday, June 21, at 6.30pm, in Rowsley, and finish late on Saturday, June 22.

Proceeds from the sale of around 1,000 donated lots will go to his passion which are wildlife charities the Born Free Foundation, of which Mr Lewis is a patron, the International Gorilla Foundation and to elephant charity Tusk.

But in order for the attempt to verified by Guinness World records, James needs at least 10 people in the auction room, at the Peak Shopping Village, in Rowsley, at all times - including right through the night.

He said: "We need as many people as possible to come down with sleeping bags to make sure we have the numbers.

"Iceland have been brilliant and they're going to help feed people right through the night."

It is the second time that Mr Lewis has set a record for a continuous auction. In 2013, he raised nearly £60,000 for ten local and national charities by selling 2,000 lots.

Friday and Saturday's record attempt will have four main parts. It will start with Bamfords' own jewellery sales, from which the commission will be donated, at the auction house.

Then an auction of more than 1,000 lots will continue from 10.30pm through to 10.30am the following morning at the auction house and will be followed by a country home, garden and sporting auction from 10.30am on Saturday.

The event then transfers to Holme Hall in Bakewell, and from 8.15pm there will be an African-themed evening with 60-80 key lots, including holidays and experiences donated by celebrities, including actor Martin Clunes.

Pupils at St Anselm's School in Bakewell will help raise money by acting as porters and taking bids.

For more information visit the Out of Africa Facebook page.