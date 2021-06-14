Doesn't your dad deserve a special treat on Father's Day?

Father’s Day ideas in Derbyshire to keep your dad entertained

Singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr famously said this about his father: “My daddy, he was somewhere between God and John Wayne.”

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 14th June 2021, 4:32 pm

So on Father’s Day this Sunday (June 20), doesn’t the patriachal hero in your life deserve a treat?

We’ve been taking a look at what's on offer to tempt your dad out of his armchair and away from the telly….

1. Car museum

Take a trip to the Great British Car Journey which offers motor enthusiasts the opportunity to get up close to some of the great cars of yesteryear. The museum is housed adt the Derwent Works in Ambergate.

2. Go fishing

If your dad is a keen angler, he might just hook supper as Shane Calton did at Carsington Water where he landed a rainbow trout.

3. Stately home

Make your dad feel like nobility for the day by taking him to visit Chatsworth House. He can soak up the atmosphere in the magnificent Painted Hall or check out this season's newcomer, the 400-year-old hunting tapestries.

4. Canal cruise

Normal tripboat excursions with lots of passengers on Chesterfield canal are ruled out because of Covid safety measures but you can still charter a vessel for your own party.

