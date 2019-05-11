Gemma Tattersall, Piggy French, and Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall compete at this weekend’s Chatsworth horse trials

Many of the world’s best horses and riders will be in action at the Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials this weekend.

Success in the competitive field at Chatsworth has long been a prelude to championship success and an opportunity to spot the stars of the future.

British riders Gemma Tattersall and Piggy French won the Chatsworth legs of the Europe-wide Event Rider Masters series in 2017 and 2018 and both went on to be members of Britain’s gold medal team at the World Equestrian Games last year. The two leading female riders have again entered horses this year, as has their teammate Tom McEwen.

Other former Chatsworth winners in action this weekend include Britain’s Oliver Townend, William Fox-Pitt, Pippa Funnell and Mary King, on her home-bred horse King Robert ll, plus the multi-garlanded New Zealander Andrew Nicholson, Australian Olympian Sam Griffiths (with his 2014 Badminton winner Paulank Brockagh) and Ireland’s world team gold medallists Sarah Ennis and Cathal Daniels, who scored a memorable double in the Dodson & Horrell Challenge last year.

Germany’s Julia Krajewski is a specialist at this CCI4*-S (international 4-star short-format) level and, with her lovely horse Samurai du Thot, may be the rider everyone has to beat. Australia’s Christopher Burton is another hard man to get past in this format and the cross-country rider Sam Watson, another member of the successful Irish squad, comes fresh from a good win in his home country.

Look out also for leading British riders Zara Tindall, the 2006 world champion, European team gold medallist Nicola Wilson on new ride Yacabo BK, plus Laura Collett, Kitty King, Izzy Taylor and the 2018 Blenheim winner Bella Innes-Ker from the Scottish borders on her gallant mare Carolyn.

Riders from around 12 nations, including Italy, Sweden, France, Netherlands, Brazil and Japan, will be in cross-country action on Saturday and Sunday, all of whom will be hoping to make their mark in this prestigious showpiece for the sport.

On behalf of the title sponsor, Head of Marketing Gemma Schwarz comments: “For Dodson & Horrell, Chatsworth International Horse Trials plays a vital role in enabling us to meet our customers directly and discuss their nutritional queries. We are dedicated to supporting the needs of all horses, whether they be elite equine athletes or the smallest of ponies – they are all just as important to us.”

