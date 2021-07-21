Ghost hunt offers chance to explore haunted history of Matlock Bath Grand Pavilion

The event on Friday, September 17, will give ghost hunters a rare opportunity to explore the entire Edwardian building, with many areas said to have their own stories of ghostly sightings and strange phenomena.

A spokesman for event organiser Haunted Houses said: “You will get to explore many rooms on the upper floors, including the main hall and stage, the dressing rooms and top floor rooms with access via a ladder to the dome structure at the very top of the Pavilion.

“This is an area that is very active and where a tragic accident occurred leading to a man’s death after he fell from the dome level during construction. Could you contact his spirit?”

They added: “Many voices and noises are heard around the building when there is no one around, cries of children heard back and forth through the corridors.

“People have experienced feelings of anxiety, breathlessness and being touched in certain areas, while photos have also captured ghostly faces in the stage hall.”

Several areas of the Pavilion are in a dilapidated state and currently undergoing extensive restoration which should add to spooky atmosphere and some people claim that building works are often responsible for heightened levels of paranormal activity.

Reported ghost sightings at the Pavilion are said to include a lady in white seen looking towards the river from the windows on the second floor, a man walking back and forth on the bowling green outside, and a caretaker in the main auditorium.

During the hunt, participants will learn the techniques used to encourage paranormal activity.

You can take part in Ouija boards, glass divination and table tipping, or simply sit in the dark and asking for the spirits to interact with you.

The experience will last from 9pm to 2am, and tickets costs £45, including food and drink. For full details and booking, see https://bit.ly/3wQavt1.